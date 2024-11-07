Mizoram: House Destroyed Due To Lightning Strike In Champhai

CHAMPHAI: A house was completely destroyed after it was hit by a lightning strike in Champhai town near the Myanmar border on Tuesday evening. The devastating incident unfolded in the Electric Veng neighborhood of the border town at around 6:30 pm during a thunderstorm.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported but tragically, the lightning strike killed several domestic animals. This was informed by the local fire and emergency services in Champhai.
The affected house belonged to a local resident going by the name of Lalhmunliani and it was quickly engulfed in flames due to the lightning.
To further aggravate the already catastrophic situation, two cooking gas cylinders exploded, as a result of which, swift action by the firefighters, assisted by local volunteers to douse the blaze, went in vain.
According to reports, the lives of two pigs and 23 chickens, valued at approximately Rs 9,42,000 were lost due to this inferno. In addition to it, cash amounting to Rs 1,91,950 was reduced to ashes in the flames, bringing the total estimated damage to around Rs 11,33,950.
ALSO READ: Lifetime Ban Imposed On Five Football Players From Mizoram For Match-Fixing
ALSO WATCH: