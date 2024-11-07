Mizoram: House Destroyed Due To Lightning Strike In Champhai

CHAMPHAI: A house was completely destroyed after it was hit by a lightning strike in Champhai town near the Myanmar border on Tuesday evening. The devastating incident unfolded in the Electric Veng neighborhood of the border town at around 6:30 pm during a thunderstorm.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported but tragically, the lightning strike killed several domestic animals. This was informed by the local fire and emergency services in Champhai.

The affected house belonged to a local resident going by the name of Lalhmunliani and it was quickly engulfed in flames due to the lightning.

To further aggravate the already catastrophic situation, two cooking gas cylinders exploded, as a result of which, swift action by the firefighters, assisted by local volunteers to douse the blaze, went in vain.