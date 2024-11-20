Mizoram: Income Tax Department Urges Tribal Population To Adhere To TDS Regulations

AIZAWL: The Income Tax Department confirmed that Mizos are free from income tax under Central Government laws, in a recent meeting in Aizawl, since they are considered indigenous people living in a designated area. Nonetheless, the officials emphasized how crucial it is to follow the law’s requirements for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and acquiring a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN).

Income Tax officials brought up the low level of Mizo involvement in TDS-related issues, particularly among government workers and banking institutions. To guarantee correct deductions and filings, they urged Drawing and Disbursing (DDOs) in all departments to abide by income tax regulations.