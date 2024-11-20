Mizoram: Income Tax Department Urges Tribal Population To Adhere To TDS Regulations

AIZAWL: The Income Tax Department confirmed that Mizos are free from income tax under Central Government laws, in a recent meeting in Aizawl, since they are considered indigenous people living in a designated area. Nonetheless, the officials emphasized how crucial it is to follow the law’s requirements for Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and acquiring a Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN).
Income Tax officials brought up the low level of Mizo involvement in TDS-related issues, particularly among government workers and banking institutions. To guarantee correct deductions and filings, they urged Drawing and Disbursing (DDOs) in all departments to abide by income tax regulations.
Because of their tribal status, Mizos are excluded from paying income tax, but officials stressed that it is still important to accurately report all transactions, including bank deposits and withdrawals. TDS compliance protects people and organizations from any legal inconsistencies, they emphasized.
Taxpayers and officials can seek advice on appropriate tax processes at the department’s Aizawl Bawngkawn Brigade office, which continues to offer assistance.
