Mizoram Man Held For Replacing QR Code Of Petrol Pump With His Own In Aizawl

AIZAWL: A 23-year-old man involved in stealing money by replacing the QR code sticker at a government-owned petrol pump in Aizawl has been arrested by the Mizoram Police.

The accused fraudster has been identified as H. Lalrohlua hailing from Lunglei’s Hrangchalkawn and he was residing in the Armed Veng area in Mizoram's capital city of Aizawl.

The incident came to light when the manager of Mizofed’s petrol pump located at Treasury Square complained about it to Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte.

It was reported that unknown miscreants replaced the QR code sticker used for customer transactions.