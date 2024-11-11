Mizoram Man Held For Replacing QR Code Of Petrol Pump With His Own In Aizawl

AIZAWL: A 23-year-old man involved in stealing money by replacing the QR code sticker at a government-owned petrol pump in Aizawl has been arrested by the Mizoram Police.
The accused fraudster has been identified as H. Lalrohlua hailing from Lunglei’s Hrangchalkawn and he was residing in the Armed Veng area in Mizoram's capital city of Aizawl.
The incident came to light when the manager of Mizofed’s petrol pump located at Treasury Square complained about it to Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte.
It was reported that unknown miscreants replaced the QR code sticker used for customer transactions.
An investigation was launched by the police based on the complaint and Lalrohlua was picked up on grounds of suspicion.
Upon interrogation, Lalrohlua, who had no previous criminal record, admitted to have committed the crime.
The accused printed his Google Pay QR code and pasted it over the one displayed at the filling station.
The accused received Rs 2,315 in three transactions via GPay and repaid Rs 890 to one of the payees spending the remaining amount.
