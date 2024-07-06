Heroin worth Rs. 2.10 crore recovered in Mizoram by Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered 22 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 (approx. 301 grams) worth Rs. 2.10 Crore in general area Melbuk, Zokhawthar and apprehended an individual on Friday.

The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Police Department, Zokhawthar based on specific information wherein the smuggler (Resident of Neuva Section, Zokhawthar) was nabbed during Special Area Domination patrol established by Assam Rifles.

The entire consignment of Heroin No. 4 (approx 301 grams) worth Rs. 2.10 Crore and apprehended individual was handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar on Friday for further legal proceedings. This seizure not only signifies a victory for law enforcement but also a beacon of protection for the economic sanctity of our nation, stated the Assam Rifles' official press release.

Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin and areca nuts worth Rs 2.08 crore recovered in Zokhawthar

Also Watch: