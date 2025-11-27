Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 13.33 cr seized in Champhai district

CHAMPHAI: Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 13.33 crore during an operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched on November 25 following specific intelligence inputs about possible narcotics movement along World Bank Road in the Zokhawthar area, a key transit point for cross-border trafficking. A team from the force conducted surveillance in the area and detected suspicious activity, prompting immediate action. During the subsequent search, security personnel recovered 4.444 kg of methamphetamine tablets. The substance, classified as a psychotropic drug under Indian law, is among the most trafficked narcotics in the region due to its high demand in international markets.

One individual, identified as Bawi Kanthanga, a male national of Myanmar, was apprehended at the site. Initial assessment indicates that the consignment was likely part of a larger trafficking network operating across the porous border. The relevant authorities will conduct further investigations and interrogations. Assam Rifles stated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for detailed examination and initiation of legal proceedings as per existing regulations. (ANI)

Also Read: Mizoram: Meth tablets seized; two Myanmar nationals arrested