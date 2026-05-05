Mizoram: Methamphetamine tablets seized in twin operations, 3 held

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Mizoram Police, has seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 38.78 crore in two separate operations and arrested three drug peddlers, including a Myanmar national, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that in the first operation, the Assam Rifles, in a joint effort with Mizoram Police, recovered 3.46 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at approximately Rs 10.40 crore from Zokhawthar in Champhai district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

The recovered drugs were handed over to the Zokhawthar police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In the second operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered 9.462 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 28.386 crore after conducting a search of a vehicle at the Melbuk Gate area of the World Bank Road in the same Zokhawthar region of Champhai.

The operation led to the apprehension of two Indian nationals and one Myanmar national. The seized drugs, along with the vehicle and the apprehended individuals, were also handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further action.

This successful operation highlights the continued commitment of the Assam Rifles and local law enforcement agencies to curbing drug trafficking and maintaining security along the border areas of Mizoram, a statement said.

It said that the twin operations were carried out as part of the Assam Rifles' sustained efforts to prevent illegal activities and ensure peace and stability in the region.

Methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are widely misused as high-dosage drugs in Bangladesh and neighbouring countries. In addition to methamphetamine, various types of cough syrups containing codeine phosphate are also commonly trafficked and abused illegally in both India and Bangladesh.

Mizoram's mountainous terrain and geographical location increase its vulnerability, as it shares a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km-long porous and rugged border with Bangladesh.

This positioning makes the state particularly susceptible to cross-border smuggling of narcotics and other illegal goods. Myanmar's Chin State is widely regarded as a major hub for trafficking narcotics, arms and ammunition, exotic wildlife, rare medicinal plants, foreign-made cigarettes, Myanmar areca nuts (betel nuts), and other contraband. These illicit items are frequently smuggled through six districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- posing significant challenges to law enforcement agencies.

Among the most commonly trafficked substances are methamphetamine tablets, which remain strictly prohibited in India due to their highly addictive and harmful nature. (IANS)

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