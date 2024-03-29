Mizoram: Mizoram Congress Launches Campaign Amidst Allegations of BJP's Threat to Minority Rights

MIZORAM: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has started its election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with gusto, addressing a rally at Vanpa Bhawan in Aizawl. Mizoram Congress President Lal Thanjara delivered an emotional speech in which he emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections for Mizo Christians and ethnic minorities Tanjara expressed concern over safety and security of ethnic and religious minorities during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

He accused the BJP government of threatening the fundamental principles of religious freedom, citing examples like the organization of government functions on religious holidays like Good Friday and Easter Sunday in Manipur. Drawing attention to alleged attempts to undermine religious freedom and indigenous rights, Thanjara condemned the income tax in the Mizoram Assembly and described it as unprecedented and unfair.He also said how the international community reacted to the recent events in India, and indicated a growing fear of perceived violations of democratic principles.

In a scathing assessment of the rival parties, Thanjara accused the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) of seeking an alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Amidst these fears, Thanjara reassured his constituents by highlighting the Congress party’s development plans including Hydel projects, medical college, airport and land use restructuring He rebuilt the group’s commitment to progress while championing Mizo interests and values.

Commenting on the Tanjara concerns, Congress MP candidate Lalbiakzama warned against the alleged plans of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP to form a Hindu based state, which could marginalize the Non-Hindu communities. Lalbiakzama flagged the alleged threat posed by the Forest Protection Act and accused the BJP government of encroaching on indigenous lands.

Thus vowing to give priority to environmental protection and fight against harmful policies, Lalbiakzama also promised to uphold the interests of the state of Mizoram irrespective of the politics at the center. He reaffirmed his determination to oppose any policy that could threaten the country’s interests or natural resources. The launch of the Mizoram Congress campaign highlights the grave stakes of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on protecting minority rights and safeguarding Mizo interests against perceived threats under BJP rule in the 19th century.