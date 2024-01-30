Mizoram: Mizoram DGP Stresses Urgency in Combating Soaring Menace of Drug Trafficking

MIZORAM: Mizoram Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla inaugurated a two-day training on implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act and its annexes as a proactive measure to curb drug trafficking the face of increasing danger. The programme, organized by the PHQ training team in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), began at the Aizawl SP Conference Hall on Monday. Addressing the gathered audience, DGP Anil Shukla stressed the urgent need to confront the growing drug trade in Mizoram.

Expressing concern over the country’s unfortunate emergence as a major strategic hub for drug-related activities, Shukla stressed the need for proactive measures to effectively counter the menace plant. He called on the police and senior sisters to play a vital role in investigating the back-and-forth links between drug smuggling activities.

Shukla, declaring the fight against drugs as a critical war that must be won, urged active participation in the training as a professional responsibility and a commitment to the well-being of the communities they serve. Reflecting on Mizoram Police's achievements in 2023, Shukla revealed substantial seizures of narcotics, including Heroin, Methamphetamine, Crystal Meth, Ganja, Pseudoephedrine, Opium, and Codeine. The total value of the seized drugs amounted to a staggering ₹49,02,42,395/- in the local market.

In 2023, 273 NDPS cases were dealt with, resulting in 385 arrests, of which 55 were Myanmar nationals. Shukla’s disclosure throws light on the impressive progress made by the Mizoram Police in curbing drug-related activities. The DGP stressed the importance of sustained efforts and cooperation among law enforcement agencies to effectively address the multifaceted challenges posed by drug trafficking.

As Mizoram plays its role as a conduit for drug trafficking, the training program seeks to empower law enforcement agencies to deal with the complex dynamics of the ND&PS Act and ensure robust action against it drug-related crimes in the region. The commitment of authorities and agencies to jointly create the welfare of Mizoram's communities and win the war on drugs remains strong.