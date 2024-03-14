Mizoram: Mizoram Government Initiates Review of Prohibition Law Amidst Surge in Alcohol-Related Deaths

MIZORAM: Mizoram’s Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government has announced that it wants to review the state ban. During the recent legislative session, Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hamr disclosed that the existing Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act of 2019 is currently under review and could be amended if deemed necessary. The move comes amid calls for reconsideration of the law, especially in light of the state's limited revenue and ongoing litigation over alcohol-related deaths.

The state of Mizoram has faced criticism in recent years over a prohibition law that effectively restricts the sale and consumption of liquor except in a few designated areas Despite the state being classified as “dry”, reports reveal a significant number of alcohol-related deaths. Health Minister Lalrinpuii revealed that Mizoram recorded 438 such deaths, including 77 women, in the last 10 months alone.

The decision to review the prohibition law initially implemented by the former Mizoram National Front (MNF) government highlights the widespread controversy in the state. The government’s commitment to scaling up resources was underscored by Minister Hummer’s assurance of strengthening the excise and narcotics sector, including creating vacant police posts has been filled in and the materials needed for the survey have been purchased.

Mizoram has a strong history of liquor laws, with partial prohibitions at times leading to total prohibitions. The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1995 initially imposed a total ban on liquor, and was amended in 2015 to allow liquor shops to operate but the MNF government reintroduced a strict liquor ban in 2019 at elections after promises.

The pact to rethink the liquor ban marks a pivotal moment in Mizoram’s liquor policy, as policymakers struggle to balance public health concerns, revenue considerations and social expectations time in which the government considers possible changes and stakeholders including religious and community organizations closely monitor developments.