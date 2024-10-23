Mizoram: MNF Opposes Transfer Of Lengpui Airport To IAF

AIZAWL: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government’s proposal to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been vehemently opposed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).
Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga raised this issue during the party’s 63rd raising day celebration at their headquarters, ‘Hnam Run’.
Describing it as a crucial lifeline for the state, Zoramthanga underscored the vital role played by the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic and he also stressed upon its significance in addressing interstate border disputes.
The former CM warned that this move would not sit down well with various stakeholders, including civil society, political parties, church leaders, and youth.
Highlighting its necessity for civilian access, he assertively said that the concerned stakeholders would unite against any attempts to hand over the airport.
Meanwhile, this transfer has been proposed by the ZPM government, which assumed charge on December 8, citing operational losses as the reason.
The NGO Coordination Committee, which includes key civil society and student organizations, has strongly criticized this idea, arguing that the transfer could have a negative impact on the civilian population.
Responding to this massive backlash, a committee led by adviser TBC Lalvenchhunga has been formed by the incumbent Chief Minister Lalduhoma to evaluate the airport’s future.
ALSO READ: Mizoram BJP Seeks Centre's Intervention After Minister's Convoy Stopped By Assam Rifles
ALSO WATCH: