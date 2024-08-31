Mizoram: NIA Hits Hard; Charges Filed Against 10 in Arms Trafficking Linked to Myanmar Insurgents

AIZAWL: NIA has filed a chargesheet against 10 persons in the case relating to the recovery of a huge consignment of arms and explosives in Mizoram, which originated from insurgent groups based in Myanmar.

The chargesheet explained how these people were part of a trafficking network along the Indo-Myanmar border. The accused persons, according to the investigation conducted by the NIA, were active members of this illegal network that trafficked arms, ammunition, and explosives.

They have been booked under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act.

The central figure in this plot is one Lalrinsanga, a Myanmar national and Aizawl resident, who allegedly organized the illegal trafficking of arms and explosives into Myanmar.

Lalrinsanga was allegedly aided by licensed explosive dealers David Lalramsanga and C. Laldinsanga and their associates Lalbiaktluanga and Zothanmawia in obtaining large quantities of explosives.

The other accused persons supplied illegal arms and ammunition to the insurgents in Myanmar, according to the investigation by the NIA.

The investigation also established that arms dealers in Aizawl played a vital role in the conspiracy by consistently arranging the transfer of illegal supplies to Myanmar nationals who visited Mizoram.