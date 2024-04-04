Mizoram: Over 2,500 Houses, Church, Buildings Damaged in Thunderstorm
AIZAWL: Over the past three days, a thunderstorm and hailstorm struck Mizoram, damaging more than 2,500 houses, churches, schools, and government buildings.
Tragically, one woman lost her life in the disaster as stated by the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department.
The factual extent of the damage may be cautious, as comprehensive reports detailing the impact of the recent rainstorm and hailstorm in remote areas haven't yet reached the department office in Aizawl, officers revealed.
A strong storm with heavy rain and hail hit numerous areas of Mizoram from Sunday to Tuesday, causing wide damage in the state.
According to data from the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, the recent thunderstorm and hailstorm damaged over 2,500 houses, 15 churches in five districts, 17 schools in five districts, 11 relief camps in Champhai and Saitual districts (which housed Myanmar refugees and internally displaced people from Manipur), 11 Anganwadi centres in Kolasib and Serchhip districts, and several government buildings.
The Kolasib district in North Mizoram, which shares a border with Assam, was the most oppressively affected. More than 800 structures were destroyed, including 795 houses, seven seminaries, six churches, eight Anganwadi centers, and 11 staff quarters. Aizawl district also suffered significant damage, with 632 houses affected.
Officials also reported that on Monday, a 45-year-old woman tragically lost her life when a tree, uprooted by strong winds, fell on her.
Meanwhile, K Sapdanga, the minister of state for disaster management and rehabilitation, extended condolences to the victims. He stated that despite the election model code of conduct being in place, the government will offer assistance in the form of money or materials as allowed by current laws.
He mentioned that the state government has requested permission from the Election Commission. Additionally, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has personally informed the Central Election Commission about the disaster and the necessity of aiding the families of the victims.
ALSO WATCH: