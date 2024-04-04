Mizoram: Over 2,500 Houses, Church, Buildings Damaged in Thunderstorm

AIZAWL: Over the past three days, a thunderstorm and hailstorm struck Mizoram, damaging more than 2,500 houses, churches, schools, and government buildings.

Tragically, one woman lost her life in the disaster as stated by the state's disaster management and rehabilitation department.

The factual extent of the damage may be cautious, as comprehensive reports detailing the impact of the recent rainstorm and hailstorm in remote areas haven't yet reached the department office in Aizawl, officers revealed.

A strong storm with heavy rain and hail hit numerous areas of Mizoram from Sunday to Tuesday, causing wide damage in the state.