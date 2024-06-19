Mizoram: Painting competition as part of run-up to 10th International Yoga Festival

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles organized a painting competition at Assam Rifles Public School in Lunglei district, Mizoram, as part of run-up to 10th International Day of Yoga.

The competition aimed to celebrate the holistic benefits of yoga through creative expression. Participants depicted various aspects of yoga through their artwork, showcasing themes ranging from serene yoga poses to the cultural and spiritual significance of yoga in daily life. Students and teachers expressed their gratitude to Assam Rifles for organizing such an event, stated the press release.

