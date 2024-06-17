Mizoram: Yoga event by Assam Rifles in Aizawl

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles organized a Yoga Familiarization Capsule event to commemorate the International Day of Yoga. This event aimed to promote holistic well-being through yoga practice, in Serchhip from 10 June to 15 June 2024.

The capsule commenced with an opening ceremony, where participants gathered at the designated venue. Trained yoga instructors led sessions covering various aspects of yoga, including asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation. Soldiers were educated about the utility of yoga in maintaining overall well-being. It helps reduce stress, enhances mental resilience and promotes emotional balance.

Throughout the capsule, attendees explored different yoga techniques, emphasizing flexibility, strength, and relaxation. Medical officers and staff delivered lectures on physical and mental health. By educating all ranks, emphasis on importance of body awareness, strength, flexibility and combating fatigue through yoga was laid. By incorporating yoga into their routines, soldiers can better cope with the demands of their profession and maintain optimal health.

Through these initiatives, Assam Rifles contributes to making a healthier, happier, and more peaceful India. Yoga remains a powerful mantra for a balanced life, promoting overall well-being and resilience.

