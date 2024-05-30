Mizoram Police Rescue 24 Exotic Animals Near Tripura Border

AIZAWL: In a significant crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking Mizoram Police rescued 24 exotic animals. This occurred at Kanhmun police check post near Mizoram-Tripura border, officials reported this on Thursday.

The maxi cab operates between Aizawl and Agartala. It was stopped by vigilant police on duty. Upon thorough search authorities discovered a variety of exotic animals inside. These included 18 snakes four turtles. Also found were two monkeys. These animals were immediately seized.

The driver of vehicle, identified as Chawngthanmawi from Amapur district of Tripura was detained for questioning. During interrogation, Chawngthanmawi revealed that parcels containing exotic animals were sent by person named Binoi Molsom. He is also known as Sanga Molsom. These were sent from Zodin Bus Stand in Aizawl district Mizoram. He was instructed to deliver parcels to location at Zo Sumo Travels Counter in Samuli Bazar Agartala district Tripura.

Following this lead Mizoram Police were able to locate. They apprehended Binoi Molsom. Molsom is 34-year-old resident of Bakbasa in North Tripura. With assistance of Sairang Police this operation was successful. The swift action and coordination between different police units played crucial role. They captured the suspect involved in this illegal activity.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte Inspector General of Police. He is also Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Mizoram Police. He issued press release confirming details of operation. He emphasized commitment of Mizoram Police to combating wildlife trafficking.

The seized exotic animals have been handed over to Range Officer of Kanhmun Forest Department for further legal action. The investigation is ongoing and Police are finding further links and networks involved in trafficking of exotic animals.

This incident highlights persistent threat of illegal wildlife trade. This is significant issue in region. It underscores importance of rigorous enforcement. Inter-agency cooperation is crucial to protect endangered species and uphold wildlife protection laws.