Mizoram records one of India’s lowest infant mortality rates, showcasing progress in maternal & child healthcare: Guv

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) said on Wednesday that the state is among those in the country with the lowest Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), at 13 per 1,000 live births, reflecting the northeastern state’s advancements in maternal and child healthcare.

Launching the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign) and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month Campaign), the Governor mentioned that Mizoram’s healthcare system is supported by doctors and a significant number of nurses annually, making it a key contributor to the state’s healthcare progress.

Highlighting about the ongoing challenges such as HIV/AIDS, drug abuse and malaria, as well as the increasing prevalence of cancer and respiratory diseases linked to tobacco use and related factors, he urged collective action from all sections of society to address these issues effectively.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of implementing government health schemes efficiently and continuing the commendable efforts of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

General Singh (Retd) highlighted the significant progress in healthcare since the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Mizoram starting in 2018-19.

He underscored that quality and affordable treatment has been made accessible through the establishment of medical colleges, district hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), Health and Wellness Centres, and Sub-Centres. The Governor expressed appreciation for the Jan Aushadhi Scheme, which provides low-cost medicines to the public. Regarding the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar and Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns, the Governor stressed their importance in promoting the health of women and children, expressing optimism that these initiatives would yield positive outcomes. (IANS)

