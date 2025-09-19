Drugs valued at over Rs 143 crore seized in Mizoram & Manipur; 3 held

Aizawl: In a major haul, the security forces have seized drugs valued over Rs 143 crore and arrested three persons in Mizoram and Manipur over the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that in a major strike against cross-border narco-trafficking, Assam Rifles, based on specific intelligence, conducted a search operation on Wednesday night near Zote village in Mizoram’s Champhai District, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar. During the operation, troops intercepted a suspected individual carrying a consignment. On being challenged, the person abandoned the load and fled into the nearby deep jungle, taking advantage of the terrain. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 34.218 kg of highly addictive and banned methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 102.65 crore.

The spokesman said that in another operation, Assam Rifles seized 12 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 8.4 lakh at Zemabawk in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Wednesday night.

Acting on specific intelligence about the trafficking of narcotics, a joint operation of Assam Rifles with the Territorial Army, Aizawl, was launched at the Zemabawk areas and during the operation, one suspected drug peddler was intercepted and searched.

During the search of the individual, 12 grams of heroin were recovered from him. The apprehended individual was identified as Lalchchuanmawia (25), a resident of Zote in Champhai District.

The seized narcotics, along with the apprehended individual, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl, for further investigation. This successful operation underscores Assam Rifles’ unwavering resolve to combat narco-network along the India-Myanmar border, while safeguarding the youth of the Nation from the scourge of drugs, an Assam Rifles statement said.

In Manipur, security forces arrested two suspected drug smugglers and recovered brown sugar and methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 40 crore. (IANS)

