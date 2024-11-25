Mizoram: Refugees Across State's Districts Receive Guaranteed Food Support

AIZAWL: In order to support more than 40,000 refugees who are currently seeking shelter in Mizoram, the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has successfully distributed rice supplies to all district heads.

30 quintals and 1,379 metric tonnes of rice were distributed by the government through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Following an FCI release order, this rice was transported, guaranteeing delivery to all 11 Mizoram districts in less than 60 days.

Refugee Breakdown in Mizoram:

Mizoram now shelters a substantial number of displaced individuals, including: