Mizoram: Refugees Across State's Districts Receive Guaranteed Food Support
AIZAWL: In order to support more than 40,000 refugees who are currently seeking shelter in Mizoram, the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has successfully distributed rice supplies to all district heads.
30 quintals and 1,379 metric tonnes of rice were distributed by the government through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Following an FCI release order, this rice was transported, guaranteeing delivery to all 11 Mizoram districts in less than 60 days.
Refugee Breakdown in Mizoram:
Mizoram now shelters a substantial number of displaced individuals, including:
33,764 from Myanmar
2,014 from Bangladesh
8,010 displaced from Manipur
While residing in the state's camps and other approved shelters, these refugees are receiving food supplies.
District-Wise Distribution Details:
Depending on the number of refugees in each district, different amounts of rice are distributed:
Champai District: 45,333 quintals
Lawngtlai District: 2,526 quintals
Aizawl District: 2,458 quintals and 40 kg
Siaha District: 18,875 quintals
Khawzawl District (Lowest): 46 quintals
31.5 kg of rice are given to each refugee, guaranteeing an equitable and adequate distribution.
To properly manage the distribution process and meet the needs of the displaced population, the FCS&CA Department is still working closely with local authorities.
