Mizoram: Shortage Of Funds Likely To Disrupt Mid-Day Meal Scheme

AIZAWL: School teachers have raised serious concerns regarding the continuance of mid-day meals provided to school students in Mizoram.
This concern stems from the alleged failure of the government to release sufficient funds for this scheme.
In a joint letter sent to the school education department, the Mizoram Primary School Teachers’ Association (MPSTA) and the Mizoram Middle School Teachers’ Association (MMSTA) stated that they will not be able to provide midday meals to their students from October 18 as it will not be possible for them to pay the cooks and to incur the cooking costs.
They complained that the cooks have not received their payment since the last four months. Responding to this distress, School Education Department Director Lalsangliana informed that his office is holding discussions with the teacher associations to resolve the issue.
The officer shared that the state government was unable to disburse the funds as the centre has not yet released the first installment of midday meal funds under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) programme for the current academic session.
ALSO READ: Arunachal: West Kameng Welcomes New Heritage Museum; A Gift from the Army
ALSO WATCH: