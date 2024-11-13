Mizoram: Siaha District Pushes Disability Rights, Plans World Disability Day Events

AIZAWL: A meeting of the Siaha District Level Committee on Disability was held in the DC Office Chamber. District Commissioner VL Hruaizela Khiangte led the discussion, focusing on the importance of upholding and protecting the rights of people with disabilities as outlined in India’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Commissioner Khiangte emphasized that all individuals with disabilities deserve equal access and rights. He called upon government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare centers, places of worship, and the wider community to improve accessibility in line with the RPwD Act’s requirements. According to Khiangte, these measures are essential for fostering an inclusive environment where everyone’s rights are upheld and respected.

During the session, LS Lalbiakzuali, a representative from the District Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Office, provided an update on current initiatives aimed at supporting the disabled community in Siaha. The committee discussed potential strategies for improving resources and services for people with disabilities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with local NGOs, community leaders, and government departments to boost awareness and support.

As part of its commitment to these goals, the committee announced plans for Siaha to observe World Disability Day on December 3, 2024. The day will feature activities focused on raising public awareness about disability rights and promoting inclusion within the community.

Through these ongoing efforts, the Siaha District Level Committee on Disability aims to ensure a more supportive and accessible environment for all individuals with disabilities.