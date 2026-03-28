Mizoram Still Paying Price of Two Decades of Insurgency, Says CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has said the state continues to bear the consequences of two decades of insurgency — particularly in infrastructure, industry, and investment — even as fresh development initiatives get underway.
He made the remarks on Friday while inaugurating the Public Works Department Road Division at the PWD complex in Thenzawl, Serchhip district.
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The Chief Minister pointed to road density as a stark illustration of the gap that remains to be bridged.
While the national average road density in India stands at 116 km per 100 sq km, Mizoram currently has only 46.37 km per 100 sq km — less than half the national benchmark.
"Even reaching the national average remains a challenge, and much work still lies ahead," Lalduhoma said.
Mizoram's insurgency formally ended with the Memorandum of Settlement signed in 1986, and the state was admitted to the Union of India as its 23rd state on February 20, 1987.
While that peace accord marked a turning point, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the lost decades continue to cast a long shadow over the state's development trajectory.
The inauguration of the new Thenzawl PWD Road Division — along with a new Biate Sub-Division — is being positioned as a step toward improving administrative efficiency and accelerating development work across the region.
Lalduhoma described the event as a significant milestone for the PWD and a moment of pride for the people of Thenzawl.
When asked why Thenzawl was chosen for the new division, the Chief Minister said the town is being developed as a "Peace City", with a comprehensive master plan currently in progress.
He also noted that a Greenfield City Project has been proposed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.
Several major projects are either planned or underway in and around the town, spanning tourism, infrastructure, and disaster management:
Ropeways and tourism development
Development of the Vanva riverfront
The Lau project
A heliport
A sericulture P3 unit
Relocation plans for Neihloh village due to disaster-related concerns
Wrapping up his address, Lalduhoma urged officials and staff of the new division — and the PWD at large — to approach their work with dedication.
He noted that the quality of planning and execution by the department would play a direct role in shaping the state's future, particularly as the volume of developmental activity in Mizoram continues to grow.