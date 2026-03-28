Mizoram Still Paying Price of Two Decades of Insurgency, Says CM Lalduhoma

The inauguration of the new Thenzawl PWD Road Division — along with a new Biate Sub-Division — is being positioned as a step toward improving administrative efficiency and accelerating development work across the region.

Lalduhoma described the event as a significant milestone for the PWD and a moment of pride for the people of Thenzawl.

When asked why Thenzawl was chosen for the new division, the Chief Minister said the town is being developed as a "Peace City", with a comprehensive master plan currently in progress.

He also noted that a Greenfield City Project has been proposed under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.