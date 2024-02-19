Mizoram: Tensions Rise as Mizoram and Manipur Leaders Exchange Deportation Threats Amidst Ethnic Strife

AIZAWL: The Mizo Students' Union (MSU) started sending strong messages to Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh. This was a response to Singh's February 13 notion of relocating the Zo Ethnic group who came to Manipur after 1961. During an urgent meeting on February 19, the MSU made the statement that any effort to execute Singh's plan would lead to equal measures. This could impact the Meitei people living in Mizoram directly.
The MSU claims they've got all necessary details like full names, job particulars, and home addresses of every Meitei person in Mizoram right now. This alleged possession of information amps up the atmosphere and puts the spotlight on the ongoing tension between the Zo Ethnic group and Meiteis, the two main cultures in the northeastern area.
Chief Minister Singh's earlier suggestion to identify and move those who came to Manipur after 1961 took place during the initiation of 'Project Buniyaad.' The Manipur cabinet had already agreed in June 2022 to take 1961 as the reference year for who is a "native." This was all to manage to control the inner line permit more effectively.
Some experts question the chances of Singh's plan, stating that it's good to identify unauthorized immigrants, but deporting them is the hard part without respective foreign nations seeing them as true citizens. Thus, making the Chief Minister's suggested actions questionable in terms of practicality and possible fallout.
Last year, the state in the northeast battled ethnic unrest, sourced to some Myanmar immigrants, says the government. The fragile ethnic layout in the area calls for a smooth, wise method, due to tension increase.
The unstable scenario needs quick focus and conversation as Mizoram and Manipur argue over sending back immigrants; the goal is to avoid enlarging ethnic disputes. People wonder: will peace talks occur to lessen tensions.
