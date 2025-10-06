Mizoram: Thousands gather in Darlawn for 27th Salvation Army Youth Congress

AIZAWL: The 27th India Eastern Territory Congress of the Salvation Army Youth (SAY) is currently in full swing in the town of Darlawn, drawing thousands of young people from across the Northeast.

The event officially commenced on Friday evening, October 3, with a Welcome Meeting where Chief Secretary Lt. Col. Masilamani Stalin dedicated the congress to God. He delivered the keynote address on the theme, "Transformed into Christ's likeness - in knowing Him."

The spiritual sessions continued on Saturday, October 4th, with morning and afternoon Praise Meetings. Lt. Col. Vanlaltluanga, Secretary for Personnel Administration, led the morning session, speaking on the theme "Transformed into Christ's likeness - in all things."

The afternoon meeting featured Lt. Col. Vanlalsawmthanga, Secretary for Business Administration, who addressed the delegates on being "Transformed into Christ's likeness - in faithfulness to promises." The evening is scheduled to feature a Prayer Meeting and a Variety Program, with Territorial Youth Secretary Major Richard Vanlalnghaka as the speaker.

Organizers report that approximately 4,700 delegates have registered for the congress so far. Despite travel challenges, including poor road conditions, which caused delays for many attendees travelling from various parts of the region, participants continue to arrive and join the event.

The SAY Congress is set to conclude on the evening of Sunday, October 5, 2025, with a final Salvation Meeting.

The Congress gathering was held with the theme drawn from 2 Corinthians 3:18, focusing on transformation into the likeness of Christ. The programme included a variety of performances such as band and choir presentations, live music, dramas, and other items. (ANI)

