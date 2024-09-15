Mizoram: Threat Of Fuel Shortage Looms Large As Tankers Halt Operation Due To Damaged Roads

In addition to gasoline shortages, grocery stores have supply problems as vans get stuck on dilapidated roads. The scenario is annoyed by means of truck drivers refusing to make deliveries, claiming damage in the course of transit due to poor road situations.

Thus, the impact of the deteriorating circumstance of the highways is being felt in many areas, indicating the urgent want for infrastructure enhancements.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, an accident in Kokrajhar triggered a massive fire and National Highway 31 had to be closed temporarily till the fire and emergency department doused the flames.

The accident occurred on National Highway 31 at Ramphalbil in Kokrajhar. An ethanol-loaded tanker lost control and overturned by the roadside, bursting into flames. The vehicle was travelling from West Bengal towards Assam when the accident took place.

The ethanol-filled tanker, bearing the registration number PB 11 CZ 9902 encountered an accident on its way towards the Numaligarh Refinery.

Miraculously, the driver of the tanker Raj Kumar Singh survived the accident. He was rescued by the police and the emergency service personnel in critical condition and was admitted to a hospital.

After nearly an hour and a half, the fire and emergency services personnel were able to extinguish the fire. Five fire trucks were pressed into service to extinguish the fire caused by the accident. The highway was later opened for traffic.