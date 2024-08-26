Mizoram: Three Women Freed After 20 Months of Being Trapped in Syria

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Police finally managed to rescue and bring back the three Mizo women who had remained stranded in Syria for about 20 months.

According to a senior police officer, the trio of women had left the state in 2022, and their struggle began within a few weeks of their reaching Syria in November 2022.

After hectic efforts by the Mizoram police and officials of the Indian embassy there, and after completing all the necessary legal formalities, the women left Syria on August 20 and they reached home safely Saturday.

Two of the three women were from Hnahthial district and the third was from Champhai district. The private placement agency sent them to Syria illegally in November to serve as domestic helpers.

Shortly after their arrival in Syria on 6 November 2022, the three Mizo housemaids ran into trouble with their employers, who filed cases against them in Syrian courts, the officer said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K Sapdanga took the matter very seriously. Following their directive, an exercise to rescue and bring back the three Mizo women from Syria began in May.

The state government kept in constant contact with the Indian embassy and Syrian authorities.

Following up on the success of the legal battles, the Indian embassy in Damascus sheltered the women for three weeks. As soon as exit visas came, they were flown to New Delhi on August 20 and then to Aizawl on August 24.

The women are supposed to be returned to their home villages and reunited with their families within this week.