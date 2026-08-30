Mizoram to scale up ginger cultivation after NITI Aayog’s ‘Ginger Capital’ recognition

AIZAWL: Mizoram is set to significantly expand ginger cultivation following the NITI Aayog's recognition of the state as the 'Ginger Capital of India', Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, P.C. Vanlalruata, said. NITI Aayog declared Mizoram the 'Ginger Capital of India' in 2025, recognising the state's large-scale production of the spice and its growing contribution to the country's ginger sector.

The state government has since undertaken initiatives to further boost ginger cultivation and strengthen its production potential, the Minister said.

Inaugurating an Edible Oil Processing Plant at Falkawn, Aizawl, the Minister said that the government accords high importance to the welfare of farmers and continues to take initiatives to promote the cultivation of crops such as sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, toor dal and mustard seeds besides ginger, while also making efforts to facilitate suitable markets for their produce.

The Edible Oil Processing Plant was established under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana - Detailed Project Report (RKVY-DPR) 2023-24.

A successful trial run of the machinery was also conducted on the occasion. Expressing his happiness at the establishment of a modern oilseed processing facility within Mizoram, the Minister further stated that the government would continue to explore all possible avenues under various schemes, including RKVY, to enable farmers to make further progress.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen cooperative societies and said that the government intends to increasingly focus on the processing and value addition of agricultural produce, including ginger.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to supporting farmers and addressing their needs, adding that the emergence of various processing industries would contribute significantly to the overall development of the state.

He expressed the hope that such industries would provide farmers with sustainable livelihood opportunities and become a reliable source of income.

The Edible Oil Processing Plant is equipped to process a wide range of oil-bearing crops. The Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Department has selected the Aizawl City Oilseed Growers and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd., to operate and manage the plant. A five-year Memorandum of Understanding for the operation of the facility was also signed on the occasion. (IANS)

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