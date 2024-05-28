Assam: 3 Trapped in Illegal Rat-Hole Mine for Second Day

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, at least three people are still stuck inside an illegal coal mine in Assam’s Tinsukia district for the second day in a row.

Officials are working to rescue them, but there are concerns that they may have died. The deaths can only be confirmed once their bodies are received.

A rescue operation is underway to find the three coal miners trapped in a rat-hole mine in the Patkai hills in the Ledo area of Tinsukia. However, even after 48 hours, they have not been found.