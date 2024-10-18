Mizoram Transport Officer Suspended Over Illegal Issuance Of Driving License

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government on Thursday suspended a transport officer for issuing driving licenses illegally.

It came following a complaint filed by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), claiming that both driving and learner licenses were illegally issued from the Aizawl District Transport Office (DTO).

The transport department secretary immediately ordered the suspension of Lalengthanga Hnamte, the district transport officer (licensing authority), for his alleged involvement in these illegal activities.

According to the order, a thorough investigation and disciplinary actions was taken against Hnamte.