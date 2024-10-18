Mizoram Transport Officer Suspended Over Illegal Issuance Of Driving License

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government on Thursday suspended a transport officer for issuing driving licenses illegally.
It came following a complaint filed by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), claiming that both driving and learner licenses were illegally issued from the Aizawl District Transport Office (DTO).
The transport department secretary immediately ordered the suspension of Lalengthanga Hnamte, the district transport officer (licensing authority), for his alleged involvement in these illegal activities.
According to the order, a thorough investigation and disciplinary actions was taken against Hnamte.
CYMA leaders met Transport Minister Vanlalhlana on Wednesday to report on the alleged illegal issuance of licenses from Aizawl, DTO.
The organization asserted that it verified these fraudulent activities by questioning residents and refugees who admitted to possessing illegally issued driving licenses.
CYMA alleged that some individuals would approach middlemen with a substantial amount of money to assist them in clearing their necessary documentation. These middlemen would further bribe DTO employees, who issue the licenses.
