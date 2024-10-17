Myanmar National Possessing Heroin Worth Rs 33 Lakh Busted In Mizoram

AIZAWL: A man identified as a Myanmar national was arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district for possessing heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh, the Assam Rifles informed on Wednesday.
Acting on reliable input about a drugs consignment, a joint team of Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles set up a checkpost at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday.
A thorough checking led to the discovery of 47 grams of heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh from the possession of the accused going by the name of Vanneihce, a 20-year-old citizen of Myanmar.
The confiscated drug shipment and the accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.
The Assam Rifles said that the increased threat of drug trafficking across the India-Myanmar border has become a major concern with the involvement of foreign nationals in this illicit activity.
