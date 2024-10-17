Myanmar National Possessing Heroin Worth Rs 33 Lakh Busted In Mizoram

AIZAWL: A man identified as a Myanmar national was arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district for possessing heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh, the Assam Rifles informed on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable input about a drugs consignment, a joint team of Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles set up a checkpost at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday.

A thorough checking led to the discovery of 47 grams of heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh from the possession of the accused going by the name of Vanneihce, a 20-year-old citizen of Myanmar.