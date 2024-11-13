Mizoram: Two Promising Taekwondo Players Set To Receive Training In Beijing

AIZAWL: Mizoram Sports Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar recently met with two talented athletes from the state—Vanlalhmangaihzuali and Joseph Vanlalpeka—at his office in Aizawl to discuss about their upcoming training at a sports university in Beijing, China.
Both of these athletes, who are members of the Mizoram Amateur Taekwondo Association (MATA), will receive international Taekwondo training and earn their Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees, which will be a significant accomplishment for Mizoram's sports community.
The minister applauded the athletes for their achievements, underscoring the growing success of Mizoram's sportspersons at national and international levels.
He highlighted the importance of such training for improving athletes’ skills and how the partnership with China’s Capital University of Physical Education & Sports will help flourish the state’s profile in the global sports arena.
A foreign sponsorship allows the participation of athletes’ in this program, demonstrating the growing recognition of Mizoram's sports talent.
Vanlalhmangaihzuali, originating from Kolasib, has won several gold medals in national competitions, while Joseph, from Armed Veng South, is a National Junior Champion.
Representing Mizoram in multiple national events, both the athletes have shown outstanding performances in Taekwondo.
