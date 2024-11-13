Mizoram: Two Promising Taekwondo Players Set To Receive Training In Beijing

AIZAWL: Mizoram Sports Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar recently met with two talented athletes from the state—Vanlalhmangaihzuali and Joseph Vanlalpeka—at his office in Aizawl to discuss about their upcoming training at a sports university in Beijing, China.

Both of these athletes, who are members of the Mizoram Amateur Taekwondo Association (MATA), will receive international Taekwondo training and earn their Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees, which will be a significant accomplishment for Mizoram's sports community.

The minister applauded the athletes for their achievements, underscoring the growing success of Mizoram's sportspersons at national and international levels.