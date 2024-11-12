National Green Tribunal Slaps Rs 50,000 Fine On Mizoram For Failing To File Compliance Report

AIZAWL: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Mizoram government for failing to submit a compliance report on solid and liquid waste management.

The state missed several deadlines for submitting the required report, despite repeated orders.

The green panel is monitoring the status of compliance by all the states and union territories regarding solid and sewage management.

In its order dated November 5, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the tribunal had instructed the state to file a fresh six-monthly compliance report in March, but the state’s advocate did not file the report despite assuring that it would be submitted.