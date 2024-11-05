Mizoram: Voting Underway Across 38 Booths In Sinlung Hills Council Polls

AIZAWL: Voting for Mizoram's 12-member Sinlung Hills Council election started at 7 a.m. on November 5, with 38 polling booths set up across the region.

Official have informed that strict security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

To prevent untoward incidents, authorities have declared 16 polling stations located near the Assam and Manipur border as "critical," and they have sealed entry points in the area.

The counting of votes will take place after 4 PM as soon as all ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters.