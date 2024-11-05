Mizoram: Voting Underway Across 38 Booths In Sinlung Hills Council Polls

AIZAWL: Voting for Mizoram's 12-member Sinlung Hills Council election started at 7 a.m. on November 5, with 38 polling booths set up across the region.
Official have informed that strict security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.
To prevent untoward incidents, authorities have declared 16 polling stations located near the Assam and Manipur border as "critical," and they have sealed entry points in the area.
The counting of votes will take place after 4 PM as soon as all ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters.
The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and its ally, the Hmar People's Convention (HPC), have jointly nominated candidates for all 12 seats, with ZPM contesting 8 seats and HPC nominating 4 candidates.
Meanwhile, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has nominated 10 candidates, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominating only one.
Additionally, 14 independent candidates are in the fray, including two from the Hmar People's Convention (Reformed), who are supported by the MNF.
The council, consisting of 12 constituencies, covers 31 villages in the Hmar-majority northeastern region of Mizoram.
The Mizoram government and the former underground group Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), or HPC (D), signed a peace accord on April 2, 2018, leading to the establishment of the SHC on July 9, that year.
The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats.
