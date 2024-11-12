Mizoram Witnesses Resurgence Of African Swine Fever Outbreak

AIZAWL: The number of pig deaths due to African Swine Fever (ASF) has risen significantly in the state of Mizoram recently. 68 deaths were recorded on Monday, with the majority of the fatalities reported to have occurred in the remote village of Lopu in Siaha district.

The 61 pig deaths in Lopu may have been caused as a result of reporting delays.

The ASF-related fatalities stood much lower On Sunday with only two casualties reported in Lunglei district and no pigs culled. However, the contamination efforts increased the following day as 13 pigs from Kolasih and Serchhip districts were culled.