Mizoram: Women Surpass Men in Draft Voter List

AIZAWL: The draft voter list that was published on Tuesday shows Mizoram has a total of 858,534 voters, of which 442,667 are women and 415,867 are men. Women outnumber men by 26,800.

The draft electoral rolls were prepared for the special summary revision of the voter list, consisting of people who will be completing 18 years on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2025.

Aizawl district has the highest number of voters at 288,962, with 12 assembly constituencies. Lunglei district, with six assembly constituencies, has the second-highest number of voters at 101,002. The newest district, Hnahthial, established in 2019, has the smallest number of voters at 16,276.

Applications for inclusion and objections may be submitted between October 29 and November 28, officials said. The final voter rolls will be published in January.

Mizoram has 40 assembly constituencies and 1,301 polling stations.