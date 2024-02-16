Mizoram: ZPM Mizoram Elects Lalliansawta as President in Historic Assembly

MIZORAM: The Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), founded by Lal Duhoma, witnessed a remarkable change by holding its first elections for leaders and officers. About 4,500 party workers from all over Mizoram were summoned to Aizawl to attend this historic meeting, which marked an important step in the party’s organizational agenda MLA from Tuichang Assembly constituency W Chuanawama got vice chairman while Lal Chhuanthanga representing Aizawl South II constituency was elected treasurer. The current appointments reflect a mix of experience and regional representation in the team’s leadership and ability to handle challenges.

Addressing to the gathering, ZPM leader along with CM Lal Duhoma highlighted the newly elected high-level leaders requested the party members to rally behind them in order to move the party forward. He stressed the importance of competent leadership in highlighting and further addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by the ZPM in Mizoram politics.

The ZPM was formed as an electoral coalition in 2017, and evolved into a united political party, receiving official registration from the Electoral Commission in the month of July 2019. The journey of the government has seen both successes and setbacks, notable progresses can be encountered in the former 2018 Assembly elections and the new directions were followed.

The ZPM emerged as a formidable force in the latest election contest which was held on November 2023, winning a total of 27 seats and by defeating the current Mizo National Front (MNF) government led by former President Zormathanga. For the newly elected leadership in the state of Mizoram, the stage was all set to chart the party’s clear vision for the country’s future The meeting proceedings marks a feat in the journey by showcasing leadership and collective efforts to create a new chapter as it continues to advocate for strengthening and support to people of Mizoram.