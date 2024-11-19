Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Starts New Term, New Leaders Take Charge

AIZAWL: The oath-taking ceremony for the 12 elected members of the Sinlung Hills Council took place on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

The event marked the beginning of a new administrative term under the guidelines of the Sinlung Council Act 2018.

In accordance with Section 13(1) of the Sinlung Council Act 2018, Lalhmingthanga from the 5-Ratu Constituency was elected as the pro-tem chairman during the ceremony. Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner, Er. Lalhriatpuia administered the oath.

Following this, as per Section 13(2) of the Act, the pro-tem chairman administered the oath to all elected members.