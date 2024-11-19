Mizoram's Sinlung Hills Council Starts New Term, New Leaders Take Charge

AIZAWL: The oath-taking ceremony for the 12 elected members of the Sinlung Hills Council took place on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.
The event marked the beginning of a new administrative term under the guidelines of the Sinlung Council Act 2018.
In accordance with Section 13(1) of the Sinlung Council Act 2018, Lalhmingthanga from the 5-Ratu Constituency was elected as the pro-tem chairman during the ceremony. Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner, Er. Lalhriatpuia administered the oath.
Following this, as per Section 13(2) of the Act, the pro-tem chairman administered the oath to all elected members.
Subsequently, the pro-tem chairman invoked Section 5(2) of the Sinlung Hills Council Act 2018 to nominate a new chairman. R. Lalfakzuala from the 10-Tinghmun constituency was elected uncontested as the chairman.
The elected members of the Sinlung Hills Council are listed below: Chairman: R. Lalfakzuala (10-Tinghmun, MNF), Deputy Chairman: Benjamin Lalrawnliana (9-Zohmun, MNF), and Chief Executive Member: Ricky Lalremsanga (4-Vanbawng, MNF).
The Executive Members include Melody Lalchhuangzeli (8-Sakawrdai North, IND), Lalhmingthanga (5-Ratu, MNF), Zokhumthanga (12-Saiphai, MNF), and Lalhriatchhunga Hmar (7-Sakawrdai South, IND). The nominated members are C. Lalnuntlanga from New Vervek and Ramfangzauva from Sakawrdai.
