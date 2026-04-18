MNF Accuses Mizoram Government of Stalling CBI Probe Into Rs 187.90 Crore Lengpui Land Scam

Mizoram's principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on April 17 accused the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-led state government of showing little genuine intent to pursue a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 187.90 crore Lengpui land scam.
Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, MNF legal board vice-chairman Lalpiangfela Chawngthu said the government has done little beyond issuing a notification granting general consent for a CBI probe, with no substantive steps taken since.
Chawngthu was direct in his criticism of the government's handling of the matter.
"The government has not taken any meaningful action. It seems they neither plan to pursue a CBI inquiry nor have the resolve to do so," he alleged.
He explained that simply granting consent does not automatically set a CBI investigation in motion. For the probe to begin, the state must submit a formal complaint along with a request to the CBI director — a step he claims has not yet been taken.
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Chawngthu also disclosed that MNF representatives had sought a meeting with the chief secretary last month to assess progress on the matter, but were instead referred to the vigilance department.
After meeting the vigilance secretary and requesting key documents — including the consent notification — the party has yet to receive them despite assurances, he said.
The controversy centres on land near Lengpui airport, located approximately 32 kilometres from Aizawl, which was acquired by the Indian Air Force for an airstrip.
Opposition parties allege serious irregularities in the compensation process, claiming that a large share of the funds was paid to individuals who were not the original landowners, while legitimate claimants received minimal compensation.
Both the MNF and Congress have filed separate complaints demanding a CBI probe into the matter. They have also raised concerns about questionable financial transactions and the speed at which the compensation process was carried out — issues that have been highlighted in recent media reports.
The ZPM government maintains that it has already granted the necessary consent for a CBI investigation in response to opposition complaints.
The MNF, however, argues that without a formal request and supporting documentation being submitted to the CBI, the probe cannot move forward — making the government's consent a hollow gesture, in their view.