MNF Accuses Mizoram Government of Stalling CBI Probe Into Rs 187.90 Crore Lengpui Land Scam

Mizoram's principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on April 17 accused the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-led state government of showing little genuine intent to pursue a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 187.90 crore Lengpui land scam.

Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, MNF legal board vice-chairman Lalpiangfela Chawngthu said the government has done little beyond issuing a notification granting general consent for a CBI probe, with no substantive steps taken since.

"No Meaningful Action Has Been Taken"

Chawngthu was direct in his criticism of the government's handling of the matter.

"The government has not taken any meaningful action. It seems they neither plan to pursue a CBI inquiry nor have the resolve to do so," he alleged.

He explained that simply granting consent does not automatically set a CBI investigation in motion. For the probe to begin, the state must submit a formal complaint along with a request to the CBI director — a step he claims has not yet been taken.

Also Read: ZPM, MNF Form Alliance to Govern Lai Autonomous District Council