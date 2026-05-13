MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal assures full Central Support for Mizoram

AIZAWL: The Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday that the Central government remains committed to supporting the people of Mizoram and assured that all possible assistance would be extended wherever necessary.

During an important interaction meeting with NGO representatives and community leaders at the Tourist Lodge in Mamit district of Mizoram, the MoS emphasised that addressing public grievances and ensuring better governance are among the Union government's highest priorities.

MoS Meghwal appreciated the significant role played by NGOs and community-based organisations in maintaining social harmony, supporting development initiatives, and working for the welfare of the people across the state.

During the meeting, the MoS interacted with leaders of major civil society organisations, including the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP), Village Council (VC), and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP). He listened to various grievances, challenges, and concerns raised by the representatives regarding the welfare, infrastructure, governance, and overall development of the people in Mamit district and other adjoining areas.

The programme was also attended by Mamit District Deputy Commissioner Suvigya S. Chandra and Superintendent of Police Manny Bhushan Singh. Both officials assured the gathering that the district administration and police department are committed to addressing public grievances promptly, efficiently, and in a people-friendly manner.

The MoS arrived in Mizoram on Monday and visited the Mamit District Court and District Jail, where he reviewed the functioning of judicial and prison administration systems in the Northeastern state.

A district administration official said that during the visit, MoS Meghwal reviewed the implementation of key initiatives such as e-Courts, e-Prison, and Tele-Law under the new criminal justice framework.

He held detailed discussions with concerned officials on making these systems more effective, transparent, accessible, and people-oriented. (IANS)

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