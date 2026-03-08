NE placed at centre of India’s development narrative under PM: VP Radhakrishnan

AIZAWL: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeastern region has been placed at the centre of India’s development narrative, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to the region’s growth and integration with the national mainstream.

Addressing the 20th Convocation of Mizoram University in Aizawl, the Vice President noted that improved connectivity, including the recently inaugurated Bairabi–Sairang railway line, along with initiatives such as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) and PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region), are accelerating development and bringing the people of the region closer to new opportunities.

Emphasizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Radhakrishnan urged the youths to move beyond seeking jobs and instead focus on creating opportunities.

He highlighted the immense potential of the Northeast in sectors such as tourism, bamboo-based industries, organic agriculture, handicrafts and digital services.

Expressing concern over the menace of narcotic drug abuse among youth, he called upon young people to stay away from narcotics and lead disciplined, purposeful lives.

The Vice President also advised students to use technology and social media responsibly, urging them to become masters of technology rather than its servants.

Highlighting Mizoram’s rich natural heritage and high literacy, he praised the state’s strong tribal traditions and environmental consciousness. Commending Mizoram University for operating substantially on solar energy, Radhakrishnan urged the youth to play a leadership role in promoting environmental sustainability.

The Vice-President congratulated the graduating students, urging them to play a key role in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Noting the scenic beauty of the campus, he remarked that Mizoram University is among the most beautiful campuses and stands as a symbol of what education can achieve when it is rooted in peace and purpose.

The convocation was attended by Mizoram Governor and Chief Rector of Mizoram University, General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh; Chief Minister Lalduhoma; and the Vice-Chancellor of Mizoram University, Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, along with faculty members, distinguished guests, parents and graduating students.

After addressing the eighth convocation ceremony of Nagaland University in Kohima, Vice-President Radhakrishnan arrived in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Friday afternoon on his maiden visit to the state since assuming office.

Upon arrival at Lengpui Airport, Vice-President Radhakrishnan was warmly received by Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (retired), along with School Education Minister Vanlalthlana and other senior officials. (IANS)

