Northeast Frontier Railway Construction GM Inspects Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal inspected the Bairabi-Sairang railway line on September 22 and reviewed ongoing development works.

During the visit, Bansal conducted a window-trailing inspection from Badarpur to Sairang and inspected the construction of the washing pit line and the sick line for coaches at Sairang. The facilities are expected to improve coach maintenance and operational efficiency.

He also inspected existing staff quarters and reviewed the construction of additional accommodation for railway employees at Sairang.

On September 23, Bansal met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and discussed railway development and ongoing projects in the state. The meeting also focused on coordination for improving railway connectivity.

Bansal also interacted with railway officers and staff and stressed safety, efficiency, passenger service and timely completion of ongoing works, a press release said.

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