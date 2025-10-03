Northeast welcomes high passenger, freight response on Bairabi–Sairang and Molvom rail lines

GUWAHATI: Within just a few weeks of operation, both passenger and freight services have shown remarkable results, reflecting the aspirations and confidence of the people in railways as a lifeline of growth and development.

Since the launch of passenger train services from Sairang on September 13, the response from travellers has been overwhelming, with several trains recording well above full occupancy.

Train No. 20507 (Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express registered an impressive 162.5% occupancy, while its return service, Train No. 20508 (Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi – Sairang) Rajdhani Express, recorded 158.3%. The Guwahati-bound services too witnessed strong patronage, with Train No. 15609 (Guwahati – Sairang) Express achieving 100.1% occupancy, including a fully booked sleeper class, and Train No. 15610 (Sairang – Guwahati) Express maintaining almost 100% occupancy.

The newly introduced Kolkata services also drew excellent response—Train No. 13126 (Sairang – Kolkata) Express reported almost 100% occupancy, while the return service, Train No. 13125 (Kolkata – Sairang) Express, recorded 144.8%, with sleeper class occupancy around 144%. These trends clearly reflect the strong demand for direct and reliable rail connectivity to and from Mizoram.

On the freight front, a total of eight rakes were unloaded at Sairang station till September 30. The first rake arrived on September 14, carrying 21 wagons of cement from STAR Cement Siding, Tetelia near Guwahati. This was followed by three rakes of stone chips, one rake of automobiles, one rake of RMC, and one rake of sand from Bairabi. The first parcel consignment from Sairang was also booked on September 19 with Anthurium flowers transported to Anand Vihar Terminal through the parcel van of Train No. 20507 (Sairang – Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi) Rajdhani Express.

Molvom station in Nagaland also marked its entry into freight operations during September 2025. The first-ever inward rake, consisting of 41 wagons of cement from Telangana, was successfully placed at Molvom on September 24. This was followed by the first outward rake on September 29, with 42 wagons of stone chips loaded from Molvom to Jirania.

The growing demand for both passenger and freight services showcases how railway connectivity is transforming lives in the Northeast. Beyond convenience, these new links promise economic growth, better market access for local products, and new opportunities for trade and employment, stated a press release.

Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seizes foreign-origin cigarettes worth 2.80 crores at Champhai

Also Watch: