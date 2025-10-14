Notification issued; process begins for bypoll to Mizoram's Dampa

AIZAWL: With the issuance of the statutory notification on Monday, the formal process for the November 11 bye-election to the Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram has begun, officials said.

Returning Officer for the Dampa Assembly bypoll, Malsawmzuala, in a notification, said that except on public holidays, nomination papers can be submitted on all days till October 21. He added that nomination papers can be submitted either to the Returning Officer or to Assistant Returning Officer Obed Lalmalsawma between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Returning Officer in his notification also said that the nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Adequate security measures are being taken up for the bye-elections under the supervision of state police nodal officer H. Ramthlengliana, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters and Law and Order).

The Dampa Assembly seat in western Mizoram’s Mamit district fell vacant after the death of Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties — MNF, Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have already announced their candidates, making it a multi-cornered contest.

The ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main Opposition MNF nominated its party Vice-President and former State Health Minister R. Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded its state unit Vice-President and former Minister John Rotluangaliana.

The BJP nominated former Congress leader Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the BJP.

With four strong candidates in the fray, the upcoming bye-election is expected to be one of the most closely watched political battles in Mizoram. The political parties after announcing their candidates have already started their campaign in this politically significant Assembly seat.

The Dampa Assembly seat, bordering neighbouring Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Reang tribals.

As per the final electoral rolls published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes. (IANS)

