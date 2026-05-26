One held with suspected gold in Mizoram's Aizawl district

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force in Aizawl, recovered suspected gold and apprehended one person during an operation carried out in Mizoram's Aizawl district. The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the alleged illegal transportation of suspected gold in the Chawnpui area. Security personnel conducted a planned operation on the evening of May 22.

During the operation, officials intercepted an individual from Zotlang who was allegedly attempting to deliver the suspected contraband on a scooty. A search of his possession led to the recovery of 104 grams of suspected 22-carat gold.

The operation concluded on May 23, following which the recovered material and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Aizawl for further investigation and legal procedures. Officials stated that the operation formed part of continued efforts to curb smuggling activities and strengthen security measures in the region, stated a press release.

Also read: DRI seizes 60,000 kg smuggled areca nuts in Northeast, five arrested