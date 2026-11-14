PM Modi to Inaugurate ₹25.59-Crore Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum in Mizoram on November 15

Mizoram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum at Kelsih in Mizoram on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Built with an allocation of ₹25.59 crore from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the heritage complex will honour Mizo chieftainess Ropuiliani, who resisted British colonial rule.

The virtual inauguration is scheduled for November 15, 2026, coinciding with the sixth Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The ceremony will connect the museum at the Tribal Research Institute in Kelsih with a nationwide programme featuring more than 300 tribal welfare initiatives.

General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey and Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena are among the key officials associated with the event.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has allocated ₹25.59 crore for the heritage complex. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is responsible for curating and developing the project.

According to the project details, the complex will feature several facilities designed to present and preserve tribal heritage.

These include:

A dedicated museum.

An open-air theatre.

A traditional hut.

A heritage walk.

A Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden.

A cafeteria.

Staff quarters.

The project report was prepared in June 2025, providing the basis for the museum's development.

The museum will honour Ropuiliani, a Mizo chieftainess remembered for resisting British colonial rule and taxation in the Lushai Hills.

According to the supplied historical project background, she opposed British authority and died in British captivity at Rangamati in January 1895. The museum will commemorate her resistance and recognize her place in the history of tribal freedom fighters.

The Mizoram museum inauguration will coincide with a nationwide programme covering 228 project inaugurations and 74 foundation stone ceremonies.

The inauguration programme includes 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 100 PM-JANMAN Multipurpose Centres.

Addressing the media in Mizoram, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said, "The North East has got national attention only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The Government is committed to the speedy development and progress of the North East and taking care of the needs of the people of the region."

The inauguration places the Ropuiliani museum within the wider observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, linking the recognition of tribal freedom fighters with the launch of welfare and heritage projects across India.