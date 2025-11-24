Rs 100-crore drug haul in 4 Northeastern states in a week

AIZAWL: Various law enforcement agencies, including the Assam Rifles and the BSF, have intensified their crackdown on narcotics smuggling, seizing drugs worth around Rs 100 crore and arresting 12 peddlers, including four Myanmar nationals, over the past week, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram police either jointly or individual operation have seized the drugs including highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, heroin, cocaine, dry Ganja (marijuana), foreign-origin cigarettes from Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur and Assam. Nexus among the drug peddlers of Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Myanmar are conducting the illegal trade of narcotics, whose main hub is Myanmar’s Chin state.

On November 17, dismantling an international drug syndicate involving Pakistan, in a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 800 gm of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 8 crore and arrested two drug peddlers in Tripura.

A Customs Department official had said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs about a drug-trafficking syndicate smuggling high-purity cocaine into India through the Punjab border from Pakistan, the Agartala Customs Department has busted a major narcotics network operating across multiple states.

He added that the syndicate transported the contraband via surface routes to Tripura and other Northeastern states for further smuggling into Bangladesh and Southeast Asian countries through Mizoram. (IANS)

