Rubber can give Mizoram a distinct identity: CM Lalduhoma

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday said that rubber is one of the most promising crops through which the state can establish a strong and distinct identity.

Addressing a training programme on rubber cultivation, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission was launched with the objective of transforming Mizoram into a major rubber-producing region.

The Mission, launched on October 18, 2024, was formulated after detailed consultations with the Rubber Board of India and a study of the Tripura Rubber Mission, ensuring a well-planned and systematic approach, he added.

Lalduhoma noted that progress under the Mission has surpassed initial expectations, largely due to the enthusiastic response from farmers willing to take up rubber cultivation, which he described as highly encouraging.

Assuring continued government support, the Chief Minister urged farmers to put in their best efforts, emphasizing that rubber cultivation requires proper technical knowledge and discipline. He encouraged participants to attentively follow the training programme, assuring them that the government would stand by them and provide continuous support. Although Mizoram attained Union Territory status more than fifty years ago, despite the people’s hard work, the state did not have a crop that could distinctly establish its identity, the Chief Minister stated. He said that after the people’s government assumed office and implemented focused policies, Mizoram was declared the Ginger Capital of India by NITI Aayog within a short period.

Passion fruit also has strong potential and is among the most promising crops of the state, Lalduhoma added.

The Chief Minister also released a handbook on rubber plantation management on the occasion. The training programme is being conducted with experts from the Rubber Board of India and Servo Lubricants (IOCL), who will train around 550 rubber growers on scientific cultivation practices, tapping techniques, processing of rubber sheets, post-harvest handling and pest management.

According to state government officials, Mizoram has approximately 50,000 hectares of land suitable for rubber cultivation. Rubber is a resilient crop that supports afforestation, aids water conservation, offers good market value, and, after its economic life, provides timber that can be used for furniture and other purposes. Considering these advantages, the Mizoram government has prioritised rubber cultivation.

Under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, the Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department began implementation in early 2025 and has already planted 4.5 lakh rubber saplings over 1,000 hectares in Mamit and Kolasib districts. In 2026, the department plans to plant 11,58,750 rubber saplings across 2,575 hectares in various districts.

The Mission is planned for a five-year period, with a target of covering 11,500 hectares under rubber cultivation. Infrastructure support under the Mission includes the construction of approach roads to plantations, provision of rubber roller machines and tapping tools, and facilitation of marketing arrangements.

During the current year, approach roads measuring 46.5 kilometres are planned for rubber plantations at eleven locations. Minister for Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation, Lalthansanga and Adviser to the Chief Minister K.C. Lalmalsawmzauva, were present at the event. A Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department official said that similar programmes titled “Farmers’ Training on Scientific Rubber Cultivation, Harvesting Techniques, Post-Harvest Handling and Pest Management” will also be organized soon in Lunglei, Hnahthial, Lawngtlai, and Siaha districts. (IANS)

