Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to address Mizoram Assembly on February 26

Aizawl: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, during his maiden visit to Mizoram, will address the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly on February 26, officials said.

An official said that the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, would address the state assembly on Monday after attending the 18th convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the outskirts of Aizawl.

Dhankhar, who will be the second Vice President after M Venkaiah Naidu to address the state Assembly, will arrive on Monday on a day's visit to the northeastern state and will return to Delhi after attending the two events. (IANS)

