ZPM Sweeps Aizawl Municipal Corporation Polls, Wins 17 of 19 Wards in Major Civic Shift

AIZAWL: The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured a decisive mandate in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections, winning 17 of the 19 wards, officials confirmed.

The counting process was conducted peacefully at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Aizawl, with the results formally declared by the Mizoram State Election Commission. The outcome marked a significant shift in the political landscape of the civic body.

The opposition Mizo National Front, which had dominated the previous elections in 2021 by winning 11 seats, managed to secure only one ward in the latest polls. The Indian National Congress also won a single seat, while the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to open its account despite contesting in 11 wards.

All three principal parties had fielded candidates across all 19 wards. Notably, candidates of the ZPM won all six seats reserved for women, further consolidating its position in the civic body.

The Aizawl Municipal Corporation, constituted in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007, comprises 19 wards. Earlier, the Congress had won the inaugural elections in 2010, while the MNF emerged victorious in both 2015 and 2021.

The civic polls, held on April 21, recorded a voter turnout of 62.77 per cent from an electorate of around 2.39 lakh. (Agencies)

Also Read: ZPM, MNF Form Alliance to Govern Lai Autonomous District Council