Ao legislators expressed gratitude to CM Neiphiu Rio’s commitment to Foothill road project

Dimapur: At a meeting held on December 17, all 11 Ao Legislators expressed their gratitude to the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his prompt response in committing to take up the Foot Hill Road construction.



According to a joint statement released on behalf of all 11 Ao legislators by Rural Development Minister Metsubo Jamir and NPF legislator, Imkong L. Imchen, following the economic blockade since mid-November at Mariani imposed by Mariani people mostly immigrants the legislators had taken up the matter with the chief minister.



As illustrated by countless legends, they said that Aos have boundary demarcation with Ahoms. However, they said that the recent "unaccounted incidents and criminal activities" carried out by Mariani people on Aos, mostly immigrants had even affected Mon, Longleng, and Wokha districts for reasons best known to the "immigrant people of Assam". However, despite all these, they said Aos has been tolerating such incidents over the years.



They said that the "immigrant people of Mariani imposed "the so-called economic blockade" since mid-November 2020; firstly under the plea that the condition along Mariani-Mokokchung road was "not good enough and not motorable". Later, they said the immigrants objected to setting up of COVID-19 pandemic check post at Ao Senden village, which was "unwarranted, uncalled for" as the people of Mariani had "no business to interfere in the internal affairs of Nagaland state."

The signatories, sensing the plight of their people, said that all Ao legislators of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly took up the matter and asked for speedy implementation of the Foot Hill Road construction at a meeting held on 17 December with CM Neiphiu Rio.

The signatories said that CM Rio disclosed that during his previous tenure as chief minister the Foot Hill Road was conceived and initiated by him but was ignored after he went to Delhi (as MP). They agreed with the Chief Minister's statements and saw no reason not to trust the pledge he made for speedy action, the signatories said.

Also, the duo said that the Foot Hill Road from Tizit to Khelma was considered the most significant socio-economic road in Nagaland. Besides providing much-needed relief to the regular commuters from across Nagaland, they said it would go a long way for the entire state's overall socio-economic growth. The signatories expressed gratitude to the CM for his prompt response to the plight of the people and issued the "Statement of Appreciation".

