Army commemorates Sadbhavana Diwas in Nagaland

KOHIMA: Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year to reaffirm the values of peace, harmony, and goodwill, according to an official statement. The Indian Army, through its flagship outreach initiative Operation Sadbhavana, has been giving practical shape to these ideals in the Northeastern states by focusing on women empowerment, youth development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure uplift in remote and border areas.

These initiatives have consistently fostered trust, strengthened national integration, and improved the quality of life for local communities.

Under this initiative, the Indian Army, in collaboration with NIEDO, has transformed the lives of students from remote locations, bringing them into the folds of higher learning powered with technology at the competitive level at no cost. (ANI)

